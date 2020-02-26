Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Director Buys $131,395.00 in Stock

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,500 shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GFED stock remained flat at $$24.00 on Wednesday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.