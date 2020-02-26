Gulden (NLG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,922.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Nocks, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Gulden has a market cap of $6.04 million and $10,922.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00677563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007672 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 506,601,197 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nocks, Bleutrade, GuldenTrader, YoBit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

