Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the January 30th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Piton Capital Partners Llc purchased 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1,071.6% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 925,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 846,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 61,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 60,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 33,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.