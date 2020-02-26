Guy Cavet Sells 7,100 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Guy Cavet sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $146,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guy Cavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Guy Cavet sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $103,093.10.

BCEL traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 108,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,097. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Atreca by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Atreca by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Atreca by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

