Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Gyrodyne stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Gyrodyne has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

