Hacken Price Tops $0.16 (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Hacken token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and Kuna. Hacken has a market cap of $865,927.00 and approximately $8,524.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hacken has traded up 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hacken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.12 or 0.06146068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00063008 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken (HKN) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.