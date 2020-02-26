Hanover Insurance Group Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:THG)

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

THG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 272,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,373. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $113.08 and a 52-week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

