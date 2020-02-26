Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the January 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Happiness Biotech Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Happiness Biotech Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 197,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,928. Happiness Biotech Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

