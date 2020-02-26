Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,813.75 ($23.86).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HL opened at GBX 1,653.50 ($21.75) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,590 ($20.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,756.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,853.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Stephen Robertson acquired 2,957 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.