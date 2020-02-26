Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,141,000 after buying an additional 132,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 791,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.