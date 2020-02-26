Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) is Paracle Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 125,735 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,215,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,712,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 425,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter.

RODM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,016. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

