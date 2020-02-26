Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Shares Acquired by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 28.22% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,439,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

