Hasbro, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn $5.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HAS. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $83.82. 324,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,276. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

