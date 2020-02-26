Hashgard (GARD) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.58 or 0.02614397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00210171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

