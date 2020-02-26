Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 22.4% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $3.67 million and $85,851.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003566 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,704.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.72 or 0.02512729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.51 or 0.03703075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00691411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00794541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00087596 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00590077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,820,581 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.