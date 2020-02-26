HBZ coin (HBZ) Hits One Day Volume of $35,546.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $380,890.00 and approximately $35,546.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox and Bitlish.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00045872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00480894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.12 or 0.06278482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00059474 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011231 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Mercatox, Bitlish and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

