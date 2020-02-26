HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,305. Vericel has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $844.28 million, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Vericel’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vericel by 68.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,594,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 69,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

