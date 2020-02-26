HC Wainwright Reaffirms Positive Rating for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 216.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

AMRN stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,896,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. Amarin has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 19.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Amarin by 15.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amarin by 9,893.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

