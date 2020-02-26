HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.02. The stock had a trading volume of 659,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,401. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,944 shares of company stock worth $11,101,625. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.