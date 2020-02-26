HD Supply (HDS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

HD Supply (NASDAQ: HDS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2020 – HD Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – HD Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

2/13/2020 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2020 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

1/31/2020 – HD Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

HD Supply stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Get HD Supply Holdings Inc alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,419,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter worth about $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 1,540.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 928,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after purchasing an additional 707,576 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.