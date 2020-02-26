Head to Head Analysis: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) versus Snap (NASDAQ:SNAP)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -27.97% -2.96% -2.77% Snap -60.25% -46.63% -30.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $7.10 million 3.78 -$3.19 million N/A N/A Snap $1.72 billion 13.15 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -21.19

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Risk & Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GigaMedia and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap 1 14 22 0 2.57

Snap has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

