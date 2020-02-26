Head-To-Head Comparison: NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) versus Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NASB Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $43.17 million N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.25 $8.14 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 15.86% 11.57% 1.16%

Volatility & Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NASB Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Blackhawk Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

