Head-To-Head Comparison: Ovintiv (OVV) and Its Rivals

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ovintiv to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s competitors have a beta of 1.93, indicating that their average stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 42.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ovintiv and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 7 5 0 2.42 Ovintiv Competitors 2391 9176 12785 429 2.45

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 96.56%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 71.07%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -6.80% -1.87% 4.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 3.93 Ovintiv Competitors $10.16 billion $686.21 million 6.09

Ovintiv’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ovintiv competitors beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Ovintiv Company Profile

