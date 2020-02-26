Head-To-Head Review: Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) vs. On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIVF)

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -61.28% -173.39% -56.18% On Track Innovations -21.40% -43.81% -20.72%

Volatility and Risk

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and On Track Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $6.16 million 7.43 -$3.60 million N/A N/A On Track Innovations $21.88 million 0.60 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

On Track Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Envision Solar International and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envision Solar International currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Envision Solar International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Summary

On Track Innovations beats Envision Solar International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

