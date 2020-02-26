Head to Head Survey: Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Pacific Health Care Organization (NASDAQ:PFHOD)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -56.79% -46.69% Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Caladrius Biosciences and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 127.68%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Pacific Health Care Organization’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$16.17 million ($1.67) -1.68 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 7.72 $1.36 million N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

