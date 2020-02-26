Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. 47,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,449. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

