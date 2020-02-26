Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCSG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 81,048 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

