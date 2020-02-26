Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Cap Hits $102.83 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $102.83 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.02575704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00213050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,302,568,095 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

