Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.22.

A number of analysts have commented on HEI shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Heico alerts:

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock traded down $10.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.33. 1,885,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heico has a 52-week low of $89.25 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average is $126.95.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Heico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.