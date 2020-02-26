Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. 108,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $495.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

