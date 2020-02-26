Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Helen of Troy worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.61. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,538. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.86.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

