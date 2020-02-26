Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.50

News headlines about Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hemp earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Hemp stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 20,101,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,696,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Hemp Company Profile

Hemp Inc produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Marijuana, Inc and changed its name to Hemp, Inc in June 2012.

