HempCoin (THC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $136.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 62.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $253,256.00 and $136.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,173,944 coins and its circulating supply is 255,038,794 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

