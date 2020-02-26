Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.35.

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. 32,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,540. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.41. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $57.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 185.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 172,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.