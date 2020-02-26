Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 717.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Herc worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Herc by 39.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herc by 252.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 74.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet cut Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:HRI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. 34,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,559. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.38. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

