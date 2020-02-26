Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Heron Therapeutics worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $180,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 106,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

