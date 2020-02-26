Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hess by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Hess by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.58 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Hess’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

