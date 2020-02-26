Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

