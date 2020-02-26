Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCR. AltaCorp Capital lowered Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Hi-Crush alerts:

Shares of HCR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 1,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,786. Hi-Crush has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.