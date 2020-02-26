HiCoin (XHI) Market Cap Hits $809,766.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. HiCoin has a market cap of $809,766.00 and $1.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

