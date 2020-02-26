Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 36,310 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.88 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2071 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

