Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.67% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13.

