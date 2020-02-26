Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $154.74 and a one year high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

