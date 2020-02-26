Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 6,091 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

