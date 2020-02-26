Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 78,105 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 486.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $81.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

