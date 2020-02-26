Highland Private Wealth Management Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50.

