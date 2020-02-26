Highland Private Wealth Management Has $12.58 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

