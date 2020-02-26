Highland Private Wealth Management Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

IAU stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

