Highland Private Wealth Management Has $18.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 892,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $122.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

