Highland Private Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 387,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41.

